Partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted partly cloudy weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind or thundershower is forecast in isolated places at Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mithi, Dadu and Mirpurkhas.

Mainly, partly cloudy weather is likely to prevail in the province.