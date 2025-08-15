(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The College of Engineering and Technology at the University of Sargodha hosted a series of events to commemorate Pakistan's Independence Day, centered around a 'Maraka-e-Haq' (the Battle for Truth).

The celebrations were marked by a pledge to uphold the nation's integrity and a tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces.

The events were attended by a large number of people, including Dr Malik Muneeb Abid, Principal of the College of Engineering and Technology, Ali Saleh Hayat Kalyan, Additional Commissioner of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), and Professor Dr Ijaz Rasool Noorka, Principal of the Agricultural College.

Other notable guests included SDO Irrigation Muhammad Gul Pasha, department chairmen Dr. Muhammad Haris Aziz and Dr. Saeed Khan, and Advocate Khawar Cheema of the Sargodha Bar Council, alongside faculty members and a significant number of students.

During the Maraka-e-Haq walk, participants paid homage to the immense sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in defending the nation.

They renewed their commitment to spare no effort for the freedom, integrity, and progress of the motherland.

The day's formalities began with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Dr Malik Muneeb Abid. In his address, Dr Abid stated, "The 'Maraka-e-Haq' reminds us of the determination and sacrifice that led to the creation of Pakistan. "Today, we must keep that spirit alive by making progress in the scientific, technical, and economic fields our Primary goal. This would ensure Pakistan is not only strong defensively but also achieves a prominent position in global development and prosperity."

In addition to the walk and formal ceremony, the Independence Day festivities included a quiz competition and table tennis matches organized by the college, which saw enthusiastic participation from students.

A technology exhibition showcasing various student projects was also a key highlight and was widely praised by attendees.