Open Menu

President Zardari Lauds KP Police For Bravery In Foiling India-backed Terrorist Attacks

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 04:40 PM

President Zardari lauds KP Police for bravery in foiling India-backed terrorist attacks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday paid tribute to the courage and professionalism of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police for successfully thwarting attacks by India-backed terrorists.

In a statement issued by the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President saluted the sacrifices of KP Police personnel who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty, saying the nation would never forget the bravery of its fallen heroes.

“KP Police have once again demonstrated exceptional courage and professional skill in defeating India-sponsored terrorist plots,” President Zardari said, adding that their unwavering resolve makes them a source of pride for the entire nation.

He emphasized that the valiant KP Police stand on the front line in the fight against terrorism and reiterated Pakistan’s firm resolve to eradicate the menace completely. “This war will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated,” he affirmed.

The President extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured personnel.

Recent Stories

UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu ..

UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..

41 minutes ago
 TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5- ..

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin ..

Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..

2 hours ago
 Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2 ..

Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..

2 hours ago
FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Awa ..

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award

2 hours ago
 UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study intro ..

UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study introduces framework to forecast ma ..

3 hours ago
 PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutti ..

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..

4 hours ago
 Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recogniti ..

Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine

4 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan