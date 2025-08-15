President Zardari Lauds KP Police For Bravery In Foiling India-backed Terrorist Attacks
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday paid tribute to the courage and professionalism of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police for successfully thwarting attacks by India-backed terrorists.
In a statement issued by the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President saluted the sacrifices of KP Police personnel who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty, saying the nation would never forget the bravery of its fallen heroes.
“KP Police have once again demonstrated exceptional courage and professional skill in defeating India-sponsored terrorist plots,” President Zardari said, adding that their unwavering resolve makes them a source of pride for the entire nation.
He emphasized that the valiant KP Police stand on the front line in the fight against terrorism and reiterated Pakistan’s firm resolve to eradicate the menace completely. “This war will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated,” he affirmed.
The President extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured personnel.
