Awais Leghari Calls On PM Shehbaz Sharif
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari Friday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters pertaining to the power division.
Overall political situation of the country also came under discussion during the meeting, a press statement issued by the PM Office said.
Recent Stories
UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..
TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..
FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award
UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study introduces framework to forecast ma ..
PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025
UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ASI among 8 booked for kidnapping citizen1 minute ago
-
Dhee Rani programme launched in Gujrat1 minute ago
-
Governor expresses grief over loss of lives in floods, cloudbursts1 minute ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh1 minute ago
-
Awais Leghari calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif1 minute ago
-
UoS's Engineering College marks Independence Day:11 minutes ago
-
49 lawbreakers held on Independence Day11 minutes ago
-
National Youth summit opens in UAJK to explore empowering avenues11 minutes ago
-
Internet suspension in Balochistan security measure: Tariq Fazal21 minutes ago
-
Fake people and agendas to be defeated with power of people: Engineer Amir Muqam21 minutes ago
-
PAA holds e-kacheri to address public concerns; DG Khan Airport runway upgrade by Dec 202621 minutes ago
-
Naqvi and Gregory LoGerfo agree to boost Pakistan–US Cooperation in security, counterterrorism21 minutes ago