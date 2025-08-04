CM Balochistan pays tribute to martyrs of police

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday paid rich tribute to martyrs of police on occasion of Police Martyrs Day.

In his message on the occasion of Police Martyrs Day, he saluted to the great protectors who sacrificed their lives for the country on Police Martyrs' Day saying that Police martyrs sacrificed their lives while fighting against terrorism and crime for maintaining peace in the area.

Bugti said that a nation never fails that they would always remember its martyrs, it is our collective responsibility to support the families of the martyrs.

He said that every soldier of the police force is a mark of pride for us, we have to make the sacrifices of our martyrs a bright chapter in history, adding that peace and stability are the fruits of the sacrifices of the martyrs.

“The Balochistan government will continue to provide full support to the families of police martyrs”, he said.