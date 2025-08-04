Gilani calls August 5 Dark Day in modern history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday called August 5 one of the darkest days in recent history, marking the anniversary of India’s move to revoke the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in 2019.

In his message, he said that on this day in 2019, the Indian government unilaterally and unconstitutionally revoked the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), stripping the Kashmiri people of their fundamental rights and converting the entire valley into an open-air prison.

He added that the Indian authorities imposed one of the longest lockdowns in history, confining millions of Kashmiris to their homes and subjecting them to severe restrictions, oppression, and brutality. "Whether elderly or young, women or children, no one was spared from the state-sponsored tyranny.

Countless people were arbitrarily detained, and the valley was plunged into a state of absolute siege," he said. "Such cruelty has few parallels in contemporary human history."

Gilani said that these inhumane measures sparked widespread concern across the globe. Numerous international organisations and human rights bodies raised serious questions about India’s actions and its human rights record in IIOJK.

He warned that India’s oppressive policies have endangered regional peace and erected significant barriers to progress, prosperity, and stability in South Asia.

Reaffirming Pakistan's long-standing and principled stance, the Chairman said, "Pakistan has consistently advocated for a peaceful and just resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

We firmly believe that war is not a solution — all conflicts must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy."

The Chairman further stressed that India’s expansionist ambitions and hegemonic designs can never succeed. "Six years have passed, yet the Kashmiri people remain resolute in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination. The past six years are written with the blood of innocent Kashmiris who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their freedom," he added.

Calling upon the international community, Chairman Gilani urged global powers not to remain silent spectators. "The time has come for the world to stand for justice and pressurize India to honor UN resolutions and respect the will of the Kashmiri people," he said.

He said that the just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute is not only vital for regional peace and security but is also essential for global stability. "India’s propaganda and attempts to silence Kashmiris through force will never succeed.

The sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will never go in vain. Their struggle for self-determination will prevail. Pakistan stands united with the people of Kashmir and will continue to support them until their aspirations are fulfilled."

"The Kashmiris are not alone. Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with them forever.