AC Larkana hoisted National Flag in Neodero Govt School and Collage

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Under the directives of the Sindh government, in connection with the celebration of Independence Day on August 14, Assistant Commissioner Larkana, Raja Khan Qureshi, visited Government Boys High School Naundero and Government Degree College Naundero, where he hoisted the national flag at both locations.

Afterwards, the school’s band team played the national anthem, and the students along with the scouts group chanted slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” (Long Live Pakistan) and “Pak Army Zindabad” (Long Live Pakistan Army). A large number of principals, teachers, and students from both the school and college participated in the program.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Larkana, Raja Darya Khan Qureshi, had hoisted the national flag at Government Boys Primary School Railway Colony, where the national anthem was also presented, and slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad” were raised.