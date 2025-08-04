Open Menu

AC Larkana Hoisted National Flag In Neodero Govt School And Collage

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM

AC Larkana hoisted National Flag in Neodero Govt School and Collage

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Under the directives of the Sindh government, in connection with the celebration of Independence Day on August 14, Assistant Commissioner Larkana, Raja Khan Qureshi, visited Government Boys High School Naundero and Government Degree College Naundero, where he hoisted the national flag at both locations.

Afterwards, the school’s band team played the national anthem, and the students along with the scouts group chanted slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” (Long Live Pakistan) and “Pak Army Zindabad” (Long Live Pakistan Army). A large number of principals, teachers, and students from both the school and college participated in the program.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Larkana, Raja Darya Khan Qureshi, had hoisted the national flag at Government Boys Primary School Railway Colony, where the national anthem was also presented, and slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad” were raised.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

3 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

4 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

5 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

5 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

5 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

5 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

6 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

6 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

6 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

6 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan