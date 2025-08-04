IGP Sindh pays tribute to police martyrs on martyrs' day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, paid tribute to the sacrifices of fallen police officers on the occasion of Youm-e-Shuhada (Martyrs’ Day), calling their contribution a shining chapter in the province’s history.

In his message on Monday, the IGP said the journey from unrest to peace, especially in urban areas of Sindh, has been made possible due to the courage and sacrifices of the martyrs. “Whether it was fighting terrorism or street crime, Sindh Police stood as a steel wall,” he stated.

Highlighting the force’s relentless service in both remote areas like Katcha (riverine areas) and in major cities, Ghulam Nabi Memon emphasized that Sindh Police has always ensured peace at the cost of personal sacrifice. “Our work is a strong example of public service,” he added.

The IGP said the police will continue to uproot criminal elements using advanced technology and a firm resolve.

“Sindh Police will not allow enemies of peace to flourish,” he said. “Technology is our tool, and sacrifice is our tradition.”

He further stated that the martyrs and their families are both a source of strength and a reminder of the department’s responsibility. “Looking after the families of our fallen heroes is not just our duty, it is our pride and our promise to the future.”

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon also thanked the Sindh government for its continued support, especially for providing health insurance and enhanced compensation packages for the families of martyrs. “We are grateful to the provincial government for increasing the Shuhada Package from Rs. 10 million to a range of Rs. 23.5 million to Rs. 70 million,” he noted.

He concluded with a message: “The blood of every martyr in our ranks is testimony to the fulfillment of duty.”