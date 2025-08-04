Punjab has become significantly safer after police sacrifices: IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the province has become significantly safer over the past two and a half years, thanks to the unwavering dedication and sacrifices of the Punjab Police.

He made these remarks during a solemn ceremony to mark Police Martyrs' Day at the Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, on Monday.

The IGP, along with Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, addressed the gathering and paid tribute to the legacy of the fallen heroes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Usman remarked, “Punjab Police have laid down their lives on 353 out of 365 days in a year, only 12 days have passed without martyrdom.”

The IGP highlighted that since 2017, 712 families of police martyrs have been provided with residential plots and financial assistance for house construction. He said the initiative to provide homes to martyrs' families began after the 2017 Charing Cross tragedy under directives from the then prime minister and chief minister Punjab.

Dr. Usman expressed gratitude to the current Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, for increasing the financial support allocated for the purchase of homes for the families of martyrs.

“Even in challenging regions like Katcha, D.G. Khan, Mianwali, and Rajanpur, where our personnel embraced martyrdom, police officers continue to serve with courage and commitment,” he said.

The IGP added that in several cases, sons of martyred officers have joined the force, continuing the legacy of bravery. “Terrorists may continue to attack, but Punjab Police will never back down,” he affirmed.

IGP Dr Usman requested special support for children of police employees suffering from conditions such as cerebral palsy and thalassemia. He further announced that the target of 30,000 promotions within the force will be achieved shortly.

Dr Usman acknowledged government’s financial support, stating that Rs. 129 billion have been added to Punjab Police’s development projects.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman said the province’s peace and stability are a direct result of sacrifices made by the police force. “Punjab’s law and order situation is exemplary today, thanks to our martyrs,” he said.

The CS said that as soon as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took office, she prioritised the welfare of all government employees, especially the families of martyrs. He recalled that shortly after assuming office two and a half years ago, the IGP informed him about pending welfare initiatives for the families of martyrs. He added that these measures were later completed with the support of former caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the current provincial leadership.

“It is an honor to be part of this ceremony. The Punjab government will continue to provide every possible support to the families of our brave police martyrs,” the CS said.

At the end of ceremony, ownership documents of plots allotted prior to 2017 were formally handed over to the heirs of martyrs. Family members of the fallen heroes also shared their reflections and paid emotional tribute to their loved ones.