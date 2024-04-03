19 arrested under Kite Flying Act during 24 hours

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a special campaign against metal strings and kite flying is going on in the entire province of Punjab, in continuation of which, crackdown has been accelerated under zero tolerance against the suspects involved in this dangerous business

During the last 24 hours, 19 accused were arrested and 19 cases were registered under the Kite Flying Act across the province. As many as 162 kites, 27 metal spinning wheels were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The IG Punjab said that during the last 37 days, 3678 accused were arrested under the Anti-Kite Flying Act across the province including Lahore, while 3545 cases were registered, 224043 kites, 15826 metalic spinning wheels were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The IG Punjab directed that RPOs, DPOs should bring the accused involved in the manufacture, business and use of metal strings and kites to justice and the accused should be punished under strict legal action. He requested the scholars, teachers and parents to play their important role for awareness and prevention of the danger game and business which is a threat to live of general public.