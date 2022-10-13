19 'criminals' arrested in Bhalwal raids

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Bhalwal Sadar police arrested 19 alleged criminals involved in 18 cases of robbery, theft, cattle theft, motorcycle theft and general theft, here on Thursday.

In crackdowns on criminal elements, SHO Police Station Bhalwal Sadar Sub-Inspector Muhammad Latif Farooq, along with his team, including Assistant Sub-Inspectors Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Azam and Ghazanfar, raided different areas and arrested the accused. Those arrested were identified as Tahir, Sarfraz, Mohsin, Abdul Ghaffar, Ijaz, Zulfikar, Ihsan, Nasir, Tahir, Ghulam Abbas, Midas, Asjad and others.

The police also recovered stolen goods worth Rs 5,371,550 from them and handed it over to the owners after legal proceedings. The police also recovered weapons and registered separate cases against them.

DPO Sargodha Muhammad Tariq Aziz congratulated the SDPO and SHO Police Station Bhalwal Sadar and his team over their good job.

SDPO Bhalwal Muhammad Nawaz told the press that the police were using all resources to eliminate crime.