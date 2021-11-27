2 'dacoits' killed in Dolphin squad encounter

Two alleged dacoits were killed and as many others fled the scene after an encounter with the Dolphin force in the area of Chak Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Two alleged dacoits were killed and as many others fled the scene after an encounter with the Dolphin force in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that Dolphin policemen signalled four suspected persons to stop, who were riding two motorcycles near Khichian Chowk at about 11am. However, the motorcyclists attempted to flee away while resorting to firing on the police.

The Dolphin squad started chasing the accused and called Station House Officer (SHO) Chak Jhumra and Elite Force for help.

Due to the chase, the suspects left their two-wheelers along a road near Chak No105 Qazi Wala and hid themselves in a nearby sugarcane crop field. The police besieged the field and ordered the suspected criminals to surrender.

But they once again opened fire on the Dolphin force.

The police also returned the fire and, during this encounter, two suspected criminals received bullet injuries and died on the spot, whereas their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The police seized two motorcycles. One of those had been snatched from Sahiwal and its case was registered in Ghalla Mandi Sahiwala police station vide FIR No 1198/21.

The police shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem. One of them was identified as Gulzar alias Babri, son of Dost Muhammad of Chak No 25/2-R Okara and he was wanted to the police of different districts in 19 cases of heinous crimes.

A special police team was also constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them at the earliest, spokesman added.