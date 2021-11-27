UrduPoint.com

2 'dacoits' Killed In Dolphin Squad Encounter

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 06:37 PM

2 'dacoits' killed in Dolphin squad encounter

Two alleged dacoits were killed and as many others fled the scene after an encounter with the Dolphin force in the area of Chak Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Two alleged dacoits were killed and as many others fled the scene after an encounter with the Dolphin force in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that Dolphin policemen signalled four suspected persons to stop, who were riding two motorcycles near Khichian Chowk at about 11am. However, the motorcyclists attempted to flee away while resorting to firing on the police.

The Dolphin squad started chasing the accused and called Station House Officer (SHO) Chak Jhumra and Elite Force for help.

Due to the chase, the suspects left their two-wheelers along a road near Chak No105 Qazi Wala and hid themselves in a nearby sugarcane crop field. The police besieged the field and ordered the suspected criminals to surrender.

But they once again opened fire on the Dolphin force.

The police also returned the fire and, during this encounter, two suspected criminals received bullet injuries and died on the spot, whereas their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The police seized two motorcycles. One of those had been snatched from Sahiwal and its case was registered in Ghalla Mandi Sahiwala police station vide FIR No 1198/21.

The police shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem. One of them was identified as Gulzar alias Babri, son of Dost Muhammad of Chak No 25/2-R Okara and he was wanted to the police of different districts in 19 cases of heinous crimes.

A special police team was also constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them at the earliest, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Police Station Road Died Sahiwal Okara Criminals FIR From

Recent Stories

To mark International Day of Persons with Disabili ..

To mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities, an exhibition organized ..

18 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi, 16 new ..

COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi, 16 new infections in 24 hours

1 minute ago
 Annual Day Sports Gala at GGHSS Lady Griffith Pesh ..

Annual Day Sports Gala at GGHSS Lady Griffith Peshawar ends

1 minute ago
 Govt to monitor fertilizers' supply through portal ..

Govt to monitor fertilizers' supply through portal

1 minute ago
 Greece opens two more 'closed' migrant camps

Greece opens two more 'closed' migrant camps

12 minutes ago
 Finance Ministry refutes meeting in Adviser Financ ..

Finance Ministry refutes meeting in Adviser Finance, Chinese economist.

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.