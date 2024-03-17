2 sections of Hayatabad Jogging & Cycle Track to open soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair has said that the provincial government while keeping in view the suitable weather for physical exercise and walk has decided to open Section A and Section B of the Hayatabad Jogging and Cycle Track to the public soon after Eid-ul-Fitr while the remaining 4 sections will also be completed by the end of June this year.

The Commissioner while implementing the directives of the provincial for the completion of this vital development project for the public facilitation has decided acceleration of the pace of work on the scheme initiated under the Peshawar Uplift Programme Phase 2 to complete it as soon as possible.

In this regard, he visited the under-construction Hayatabad Jogging and Cycle Track and called the Project Engineer Muhammad Adeel and other concerned officials even on their weekly off here on Sunday.

The Commissioner was informed that about 70% of the work on sections A and B of the two-kilometer track has been completed, while more than 50% of the work on the remaining four tracks has also been completed.

On this occasion, the Commissioner said that keeping in view the suitable weather for exercise, section A and section B of the track should be completed by Eid-ul-Fitr to open both sections of the track to the public immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr and called for submission of a daily based progress report on the project.

Construction work on six-kilometer long jogging and cycle track was initiated at the confluence of Hayatabad stream is in progress under the supervision of Commissioner Peshawar Division.

Modern requirements including 6 restrooms along with modern open gyms, tuck shops and other facilities will be established after one each kilometer distance of the Jogging and Cycle Track.