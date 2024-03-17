2 Sections Of Hayatabad Jogging & Cycle Track To Open Soon
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair has said that the provincial government while keeping in view the suitable weather for physical exercise and walk has decided to open Section A and Section B of the Hayatabad Jogging and Cycle Track to the public soon after Eid-ul-Fitr while the remaining 4 sections will also be completed by the end of June this year.
The Commissioner while implementing the directives of the provincial for the completion of this vital development project for the public facilitation has decided acceleration of the pace of work on the scheme initiated under the Peshawar Uplift Programme Phase 2 to complete it as soon as possible.
In this regard, he visited the under-construction Hayatabad Jogging and Cycle Track and called the Project Engineer Muhammad Adeel and other concerned officials even on their weekly off here on Sunday.
The Commissioner was informed that about 70% of the work on sections A and B of the two-kilometer track has been completed, while more than 50% of the work on the remaining four tracks has also been completed.
On this occasion, the Commissioner said that keeping in view the suitable weather for exercise, section A and section B of the track should be completed by Eid-ul-Fitr to open both sections of the track to the public immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr and called for submission of a daily based progress report on the project.
Construction work on six-kilometer long jogging and cycle track was initiated at the confluence of Hayatabad stream is in progress under the supervision of Commissioner Peshawar Division.
Modern requirements including 6 restrooms along with modern open gyms, tuck shops and other facilities will be established after one each kilometer distance of the Jogging and Cycle Track.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
58pc Rashan bags distributed in division: Commissioner3 minutes ago
-
KEF playing remarkable role against blindness12 minutes ago
-
Reception for PML-N MPA13 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 64,732 power pilferers in 185 days13 minutes ago
-
Ramazan: A time of spiritual reflection, health benefits for faithful13 minutes ago
-
Car driver dies in road accident13 minutes ago
-
Barkhan wildfire extinguished13 minutes ago
-
Faithful flock to mosques for blessings, spiritual renewal in Ramazan13 minutes ago
-
TDCP to launch plantation drive at Murree tourist spots13 minutes ago
-
46.48% target of ration bags distribution achieved: Commissioner13 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 5.97m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours13 minutes ago
-
Abdullah Gul condoles martyrdom of Army soldiers in North Waziristan13 minutes ago