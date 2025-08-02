Open Menu

200-bed Serai Inaugurated At Cardiology Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM

200-bed Serai inaugurated at cardiology hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan inaugurated a newly-constructed 200-bed Serai at the Multan Institute of Cardiology.

Built at a cost of Rs 158 million, the facility aims to provide free and comfortable accommodation for attendants of patients coming from remote areas.

The commissioner said the project reflected a practical commitment to public service and addresses a long-standing issue for families of cardiac patients. “With the completion of the Serai, attendants would no longer be forced to sleep in the open, under the scorching sun or harsh weather,” he added.

The Serai is equipped with lodging, dining, electricity, clean water, sanitation, and security services. Kitchen, dining areas, washrooms, and resting spaces are constructed in the Serai.

“Every day, hundreds of patients arrive at the cardiology hospital from far-flung areas,” the commissioner added.

Director Development Mubashir Rehman, Medical Superintendent Dr Riaz Mastoi, and senior hospital staff were present.

