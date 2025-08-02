200-bed Serai Inaugurated At Cardiology Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan inaugurated a newly-constructed 200-bed Serai at the Multan Institute of Cardiology.
Built at a cost of Rs 158 million, the facility aims to provide free and comfortable accommodation for attendants of patients coming from remote areas.
The commissioner said the project reflected a practical commitment to public service and addresses a long-standing issue for families of cardiac patients. “With the completion of the Serai, attendants would no longer be forced to sleep in the open, under the scorching sun or harsh weather,” he added.
The Serai is equipped with lodging, dining, electricity, clean water, sanitation, and security services. Kitchen, dining areas, washrooms, and resting spaces are constructed in the Serai.
“Every day, hundreds of patients arrive at the cardiology hospital from far-flung areas,” the commissioner added.
Director Development Mubashir Rehman, Medical Superintendent Dr Riaz Mastoi, and senior hospital staff were present.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people8 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan8 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision8 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan38 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills38 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik38 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations48 minutes ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship48 minutes ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career48 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation58 minutes ago
-
15 held for overcharging58 minutes ago
-
40-bed extension inaugurated at Trauma Centre, DHQ hospital DIKhan58 minutes ago