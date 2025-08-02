Flag hoisting ceremony held at District Council office Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Chairman District Council Larkana, Ejaz Ahmed Leghari, in accordance with the directives of the Government of Sindh, organized a national flag hoisting ceremony at the District Council Larkana on Saturday, as part of the celebrations for Pakistan's 78th Independence Day, to be marked from August 1 to 14, 2025.

The national anthem was also played during the ceremony, and slogans such as "Long Live Pakistan" and "Long Live Pakistan Army" were raised.