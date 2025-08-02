Open Menu

Six Dead, 1,504 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Six dead, 1,504 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Six people were killed and 1,504 others injured in 1,252 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report, issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, here on Saturday.

As many as 601 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 903 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 796 drivers, 64 underage drivers, 170 pedestrians and 544 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

The statistics show that 234 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 291 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 79 accidents and 97 victims, and at third Multan with 70 accidents and 86 victims.

According to the data, 1,215 motorbikes, 87 auto-rickshaws, 154 motorcars, 17 vans, eight passenger buses, 27 trucks and 88 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

