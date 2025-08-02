Iranian President Arrives In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Iran's President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in the provincial capital, here on Saturday.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, PML-N President Mian Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and others received the Iranian president at Lahore airport.
The Iranian president is on two-day official visit to Pakistan, and this is his first visit. After arrival, the president left for Mazar-e-Iqbal to pay his respects to Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, the poet of the East.
