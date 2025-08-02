Iranian president arrives in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Iran's President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in the provincial capital, here on Saturday.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, PML-N President Mian Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and others received the Iranian president at Lahore airport.

The Iranian president is on two-day official visit to Pakistan, and this is his first visit. After arrival, the president left for Mazar-e-Iqbal to pay his respects to Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, the poet of the East.