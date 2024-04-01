21 Ramadan A Tragic Day In Islamic History: CM Murad
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the 21 Ramadan martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Ali a.s. is a tragic day in the history of islam.
In his message on the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Imam Ali a.s.
here on Monday, he said that Imam Ali's martyrdom day teaches us to uphold justice and fairness.
He said that Hazrat Ali a.s. always fought a struggle for the exaltation of Islam.
The CM Murad said that may Allah Almighty grant us an opportunity to follow the footprints of Hazrat Ali a.s.
Recent Stories
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Labour room inaugurated at HMC10 minutes ago
-
PFA fines sale outlets in Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Rajanpur19 minutes ago
-
KU announces result of ADS Part-II Annual Exam 202220 minutes ago
-
Law minister welcomes lawyers' approval of inquiry commission20 minutes ago
-
Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated in meeting30 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Balakot grid notified30 minutes ago
-
University Wensam School, College’s role lauded in promotion of quality education30 minutes ago
-
DC for provision of clean drinking water to people30 minutes ago
-
School Education Development Committee met under DC30 minutes ago
-
Labourers slip into oil tanker, rescued39 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two40 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all received complaints40 minutes ago