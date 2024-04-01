Open Menu

21 Ramadan A Tragic Day In Islamic History: CM Murad

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM

21 Ramadan a tragic day in Islamic history: CM Murad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the 21 Ramadan martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Ali a.s. is a tragic day in the history of islam.

In his message on the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Imam Ali a.s.

here on Monday, he said that Imam Ali's martyrdom day teaches us to uphold justice and fairness.

He said that Hazrat Ali a.s. always fought a struggle for the exaltation of Islam.

The CM Murad said that may Allah Almighty grant us an opportunity to follow the footprints of Hazrat Ali a.s.

