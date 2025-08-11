Karachi to experience cloudy weather, drizzles

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The met office, Monday, forecast hot and humid weather over most parts of the province while partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle and light rain is likely in Karachi division during the next 24 hours.

