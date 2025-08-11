Open Menu

Karachi To Experience Cloudy Weather, Drizzles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Karachi to experience cloudy weather, drizzles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The met office, Monday, forecast hot and humid weather over most parts of the province while partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle and light rain is likely in Karachi division during the next 24 hours.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail over most parts of the province. Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle or light rain are expected in the Karachi division, and Jamshoro, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal and Tharparker districts during the next 24 hours, it added.

