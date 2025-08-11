DPO inspects police stations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah inspected Mahmoodkot, Sanawan, City and Saddar Kot Addu, and Daira Din Pannah police stations, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

During the visits, the DPO inspected records at the front desks, reviewed cleanliness, checked the malkhana (property room) and armoury, and assessed the overall condition of the facilities. He also met with police personnel to discuss their issues and visited complainants present at the stations to hear their grievances, issuing immediate instructions for their resolution.

DPO Shah emphasized that “the hearts of law-abiding citizens must be filled with trust and a sense of security, while miscreants should fear the police.” He reiterated that criminal elements would be kept behind bars instead of roaming freely in society.

He added that police stations should serve as the Primary source of justice for citizens and vowed that police would adopt an aggressive approach against troublemakers.