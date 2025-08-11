CEO Health Inspects BHU Jaurian Kalan
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (Health) Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry
on Monday visited the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Jaurian Kalan and
inspected healthcare services and monitor ongoing revamping work.
During the visit, the CEO expressed satisfaction over the performance
of the unit and commended the staff for ensuring the smooth delivery
of services despite renovation activities.
Dr Chaudhry was briefed that all medical equipment and medicines
had been temporarily relocated to nearby quarters to facilitate revamping
work, which was progressing steadily.
On the day of visit, the BHU recorded 297 OPD cases and 56 antenatal
care (ANC) checkups.
The CEO reaffirmed the health department’s commitment to improving
basic health facilities in rural areas and directed the staff to maintain
service quality during the ongoing up-gradation process.
