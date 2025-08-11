Open Menu

CEO Health Inspects BHU Jaurian Kalan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM

CEO Health inspects BHU Jaurian Kalan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (Health) Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry

on Monday visited the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Jaurian Kalan and

inspected healthcare services and monitor ongoing revamping work.

During the visit, the CEO expressed satisfaction over the performance

of the unit and commended the staff for ensuring the smooth delivery

of services despite renovation activities.

Dr Chaudhry was briefed that all medical equipment and medicines

had been temporarily relocated to nearby quarters to facilitate revamping

work, which was progressing steadily.

On the day of visit, the BHU recorded 297 OPD cases and 56 antenatal

care (ANC) checkups.

The CEO reaffirmed the health department’s commitment to improving

basic health facilities in rural areas and directed the staff to maintain

service quality during the ongoing up-gradation process.

