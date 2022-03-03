UrduPoint.com

27 Booked On Violation Of Marriage Laws

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 07:46 PM

27 booked on violation of marriage laws

Police have arrested 27 accused for violating marriage laws and recovered weapons, ammunition, fireworks, and sound system from their possession, the police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 27 accused for violating marriage laws and recovered weapons, ammunition, fireworks, and sound system from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Those arrested have been identified as Wasim, Mudassar, Waqas, Jamal, Rehmat and Kamran.

Ehsan, Naleen Abbas, Ismat, Mohsin, Ajab, Rizwan, Zohaib, Danish, Rifa'at, Bilal, Rafaqat, Waqas, Wajid, Waheed, Muhammad Bilal, Liaqat, Stephen, Farah, Mahi and Naha among women.

Saddar Wah Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation is in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of the police team adding that aerial firing and fireworks are illegal acts and endangering the lives of citizens will not be allowed at all.

CPO said that strict action should be taken against anti-social elements.

Related Topics

Firing Police Marriage Farah Naha Rawalpindi Progress Women All From

Recent Stories

Govt decides to make electricity relief package 'm ..

Govt decides to make electricity relief package 'more effective:' Hammad

28 seconds ago
 Lahore city receives rain

Lahore city receives rain

29 seconds ago
 PM's aide elected global environment body's vice p ..

PM's aide elected global environment body's vice president

31 seconds ago
 Citizens advised to use alternative routes to avoi ..

Citizens advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience during Pak-Aus ..

34 seconds ago
 Police conducts search operation in Dhoke Bahar Sh ..

Police conducts search operation in Dhoke Bahar Shah colony, 191 suspects questi ..

4 minutes ago
 KCCI-Claims KCCI submits final claims on Cooperati ..

KCCI-Claims KCCI submits final claims on Cooperative Market incident

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>