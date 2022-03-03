27 booked on violation of marriage laws

Police have arrested 27 accused for violating marriage laws and recovered weapons, ammunition, fireworks, and sound system from their possession, the police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 27 accused for violating marriage laws and recovered weapons, ammunition, fireworks, and sound system from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Those arrested have been identified as Wasim, Mudassar, Waqas, Jamal, Rehmat and Kamran.

Ehsan, Naleen Abbas, Ismat, Mohsin, Ajab, Rizwan, Zohaib, Danish, Rifa'at, Bilal, Rafaqat, Waqas, Wajid, Waheed, Muhammad Bilal, Liaqat, Stephen, Farah, Mahi and Naha among women.

Saddar Wah Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation is in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of the police team adding that aerial firing and fireworks are illegal acts and endangering the lives of citizens will not be allowed at all.

CPO said that strict action should be taken against anti-social elements.