3-Day, 5th Annual Humphrey Alumni Conference On Social Responsibility Concludes
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The 3-day 5th Annual Humphrey Alumni Conference on Social Responsibility concluded in the Federal metropolis on Sunday, an official said.
“Funded by the U.S. Mission to Pakistan and in collaboration with the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN), the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) hosted the Around 100 Humphrey Program alumni in Islamabad to discuss and share their valuable insights and experiences on social responsibility, education, inclusivity, and empowerment," Rubab Hussain, Senior Communication Officer at USEFP, said in a press release issued on Sunday.
"Each of you was chosen for this conference because you demonstrated a commitment to social responsibility. You are making your communities, Pakistan, the United States, and the world a better place.
And, along with the other 44,000 PUAN members from dozens of other U.S. exchange programs, you are helping to address some of the world’s biggest challenges," said U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome, according to Rubab’s media statement.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farewell ceremony held in honor of retiring police officers1 minute ago
-
05 drug peddlers held with Hashish, imported wine1 minute ago
-
Death anniversary of writer Khaki Joyo observed in Hyderabad1 minute ago
-
International Mother’s Day observed1 minute ago
-
04 thieves arrested, stolen mobile phones recovered1 minute ago
-
Kundi vows to extend all possible support to KP government for serving masses11 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 3.81m from 92 defaulters in 24 hours21 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns attack on security forces in North Waziristan21 minutes ago
-
Sarfaraz Bugti to meet PM to Discuss Balochistan Issues31 minutes ago
-
IPP discusses economic, general situation, reaffirms support for government31 minutes ago
-
Government commences procurement of 300,000 metric tons of wheat, amounting Rs 29bn: Minister31 minutes ago
-
PML-N AJK backs negotiated solutions for key issues41 minutes ago