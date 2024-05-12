Open Menu

3-Day, 5th Annual Humphrey Alumni Conference On Social Responsibility Concludes

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 08:40 PM

3-Day, 5th Annual Humphrey Alumni Conference on Social Responsibility concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The 3-day 5th Annual Humphrey Alumni Conference on Social Responsibility concluded in the Federal metropolis on Sunday, an official said. 

“Funded by the U.S. Mission to Pakistan and in collaboration with the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN), the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) hosted the Around 100 Humphrey Program alumni in Islamabad to discuss and share their valuable insights and experiences on social responsibility, education, inclusivity, and empowerment,"  Rubab Hussain, Senior Communication Officer at USEFP, said in a press release issued on Sunday.

"Each of you was chosen for this conference because you demonstrated a commitment to social responsibility. You are making your communities, Pakistan, the United States, and the world a better place.

And, along with the other 44,000 PUAN members from dozens of other U.S. exchange programs, you are helping to address some of the world’s biggest challenges," said U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome, according to Rubab’s media statement.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Exchange Education United States Sunday Media From Share

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

6 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

6 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

12 hours ago
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

1 day ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

1 day ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

1 day ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 day ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan