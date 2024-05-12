3-Day, 5th Annual Humphrey Alumni Conference on Social Responsibility concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The 3-day 5th Annual Humphrey Alumni Conference on Social Responsibility concluded in the Federal metropolis on Sunday, an official said.

“Funded by the U.S. Mission to Pakistan and in collaboration with the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN), the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) hosted the Around 100 Humphrey Program alumni in Islamabad to discuss and share their valuable insights and experiences on social responsibility, education, inclusivity, and empowerment," Rubab Hussain, Senior Communication Officer at USEFP, said in a press release issued on Sunday.

"Each of you was chosen for this conference because you demonstrated a commitment to social responsibility. You are making your communities, Pakistan, the United States, and the world a better place.

And, along with the other 44,000 PUAN members from dozens of other U.S. exchange programs, you are helping to address some of the world’s biggest challenges," said U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome, according to Rubab’s media statement.

