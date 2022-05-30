3-day NYD conference begins at Gilyat

A three days National Youth Development (NYD) Conference begins in Galiyat in Abbottabad district on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :A three days National Youth Development (NYD) Conference begins in Galiyat in Abbottabad district on Monday.

The conference was being arranged in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the Directorate of Youth Affairs, says a press statement.

Over 55 members of National Youth Assembly and youths from across the province, including merged districts, represented their respective areas in the conference.

Besides training programmes and sessions, the participants would also discuss to find out ways and means to make cleanliness drive a regular practice and boost tourism.

The organisers said that it was a great opportunity for the male and female youths from merged districts to participate in training programmes and workshops besides visiting the scenic places in Galiyat valley.

On the first day of moot, a group of youths took part in the cleanliness drive at Samundar Katha point in Galiyat and lifted the garbage, plastics and trash of snack from the area.

On the second day, the participants would take part in the health activities, including delivering speeches on raising awareness about the campaigns for pollution-free tourism and clean environment in the tourist spots.