(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Three people killed while eleven others sustained serious injuries in a collision between a bus and a trailer at Makhdoompur Interchange in Kabirwala on early Friday morning.

The ill-fated bus was heading towards Multan from Chakwal, a private news channel reported.

The injured were shifted to civil hospital Khanewal.