31 members delegation of Buddhists monks visited UNESCO heritage site Takht Bhai, Peshawar Museum

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :A 31 members high level delegation of the Buddhists monks on Thursday visited the UNESCO world heritage site of Takht Bhai in Mardan district and colonial era Peshawar Museum and were highly impressed by its history, artifacts and ancient sites.

The delegation including foreign diplomats and ambassadors besides followers of Bhuddism visited UNESCO world heritage site of Takht Bhai in Mardan district and took keen interest in its ancient Buddhists Monestary, artifacts, antiquities and Ghandhara art.

The members of the delegation included from South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Maynmar, Cambodia and Nepal.

Director, Archaeology and Museums KP, Abdul Samad Khan briefed the delegation about the historical significance of world heritage site of Takht Bhai and nearby Seri Bahlool, that were attracting tourists from across the globe.

The delegation also went around the primitive Bhuddists Monastery at Takht Bhai where they were highly impressed by its historical significance and conservation work.

The tourists took keen interests in ruins' monastic complexes of Takht Bhai that are spectacularly positioned on various hilltops ranging from 36.6 meters to 152.4 meters height with a covered area of about 33 hectares.

The delegation was informed that Takht Bhai monastery was in continuous use till 7th century (CE) composed of an assemblage of buildings constructed of stone on Gandhara patterns in diaper style using local dressed and semi-dressed stone blocks set in a lime and mud mortar.

The Neighbouring City remains at Sahr-i-Bahlol located in a five kilometers distance from Takht Bhai's monastery, is a small ancient fortified town of Kushan period.

It was constructed on an elongated mound of nine meters height on 9.7 hectares surrounded by portions of a defensive wall in diaper style characteristic dates back to the first two or three centuries (BC).

The boundaries of Sahr-i-Bahlol are well defined with a part of fortification walls still intact. Both these historical sites had been declared as protected monuments under an Ancient Preservation Act (1904) of the colonial era and Antiquity Act (1975) of the Government of Pakistan.

KP government has declared the entire mountain area of 445 hectares as "Archaeological Reserve" to control urbanization at Sahr-I-Bahlol.

Later, the delegation visited Peshawar Museaum, the lone Ghandhara Art Museum in world and visited it's different sections and galleries.

Director Archealogy KP, Abdul Samad informed that Peshawar Museum was the only Ghandhara art Museum where over 40,000 rare artifacts, antiquities and complete life story of Lord Bhuddha were kept preserved.

He said it is the only Museum in the world where the complete life story of the Founder of Buddhism, Lord Bhudda was preserved in the form of panels and statues.

The main hall of Peshawar Museum was constructed in 1906 in memory of Queen Victoria where Buddha Gallery with statues of Lord Bhudda and Buddha Savatta Gallery having princey life of Lord Bhudda.

The tourists also took interest in rare antiques, artifacts, coins, swords, guns and other antiquities at Peshawar museum.

Minister of State and Chairman Prime Minister Task Force on Ghandhara, Ramash Kumar Vankwani told reporters that Pakistan was home to many religious tourism sites including Takht Bhai and Peshawar Museum, attracting hundred of thousands of tourists from throughout the country.

He said such visits bring people of different faiths closer and strength bonds of friendships.

Ramash said that increase of contacts among tourists companies between Pakistan and these countries would help promote religious and Ghandhara tourism.

He said about eight percent Ghandhara sites were existed in KP and its proper showcase in world could bring huge foreign investment.

He said visa for international tourists were being relaxed to bolster tourism and generate employment opportunities for youth besides strengthening economy.

The monks praised Govt for preservation of Ghandhara and other ancient sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that tourism should be seen beyond religious perspectives.

They thanked the hospitality of Government and reiterated to come again to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being a tourists friendly province of Pakistan.