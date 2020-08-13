32 canals graveyard land retrieved from land mafia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :District administration launched operation and retrieved 32 canals state land from land grabbers at Mouza Gill in Tehsil sadar area here on Thursday .

The operation was carried out under supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sadar Shahzad Mahboob while heavy police contingent and civil defence force participated.

The land was fixed for graveyard while land mafia had occupied on it illegally.

The heavy machinery was also used to demolish the illegal construction there.

The citizens had complained about occupation on land fixed for graveyard during an open court conducted by Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

APP /sak9:40 hrs