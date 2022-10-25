4-day Baba Farid free eye camps held at Gwadar, Ormara

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Haji Razzak Janoo Memorial Trust organized Baba Farid free laser eye surgery camps in collaboration with Pakistan Navy at Gwadar and Ormara for 2 days at each site from October 20 to 24.

Federal Minister for education, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Commander Coast Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal and COMWEST, Rear Admiral Imtiaz Ali also visited the camps.

During these camps 800 patients were given free treatment in OPDs, whereas 192 latest surgeries were done by prominent eye surgeons of Pakistan.

Ms. Sherbanoo, who was completely blind for 10 years, was also brought for treatment, after successful surgery her vision was restored.

Abdul Rahim Janoo Chairman of the Trust thanked and praised Pakistan Navy for excellent arrangements and hospitality extended during these camps.

Next camp in collaboration with Pakistan Navy has also been planned at Keti Bandar in December 2022.

He informed that Trust's 338th camp was scheduled at Pakppattan from 8 to 15 November 2022 with target of 5000 laser cataract surgeries in OPD.

So far, 310,000 laser surgeries conducted by Haji Razzak Janoo Memorial Trust and OPD of around 8 million.

Their mission was to eliminate blindness from Pakistan specially from less fortunate people by providing state of art surgeries at their door step.

Janoo extended his special thanks to Pakistan Navy's high command for their excellent support.