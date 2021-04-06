4 killed, 1,019 injured in road accidents in Punjab

At least four people were killed while 1,019 other sustained injuries in 935 road accidents during the last 24 hours, according to a report of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :At least four people were killed while 1,019 other sustained injuries in 935 road accidents during the last 24 hours, according to a report of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

As many as 585 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 434 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 375 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 173 pedestrians, and 475 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 274 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 298 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 87 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 59 accidents and 58 victims.

As many as 766 motorcycles, 133 rickshaws, 109 motorcars, 42 vans, 11 buses, 32 trucks and 118 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.