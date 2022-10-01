UrduPoint.com

4 Malaria Deaths, 196,767 Positive Cases Reported In Sindh

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 12:25 AM

4 malaria deaths, 196,767 positive cases reported in Sindh

As many as 1.75 million people were screened for the vector-borne diseases in the province on Friday and nearly 12 percent or 196,767 were detected positive with malaria

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 1.75 million people were screened for the vector-borne diseases in the province on Friday and nearly 12 percent or 196,767 were detected positive with malaria.

According to the report issued by Sindh Director General Health here, four malaria deaths were also reported, including three in Sukkur division and one in Mirpurkhas divison.

The highest positive cases were surfaced in nine districts of Hyderabad division where 709,634 people were screened and 93,922 were tested positive.

The lowest number of cases appeared in three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad division, with 7,206 positive cases out of total 55,061 people screened.

Some 55,061 people were screened in seven districts of Karachi division and 9,020 were tested positive.

The health authorities examined 387,284 people in five districts of Larkana division; 294,655 people in three districts of Mirpurkhas division; and 142,119 people in three districts of Sukkur division.

Some 40,768 people were tested positive in Larkana division; 32,776 in Mirpurkhas division; and 13,075 in Sukkur division.

