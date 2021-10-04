UrduPoint.com

46.6 Mln To Be Immunized Against Measles, Rubella In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Mon 04th October 2021

46.6 mln to be immunized against measles, rubella in Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :A twelve-day anti measles and rubella drive will be launched from November 15 across Punjab to immunize 46.6 million children between nine months to 15 years.

Extended Immunization Programme (EPI) Director Dr Mukhtiar Ahmed said this while speaking at a training workshop on measles and rubella under the auspices of WHO and Primary & Secondary Health Department here.

He informed that the drive would be carried out with help of United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organization in the province, adding that children would be vaccinated at schools and in community during the campaign.

Preparations for the drive are underway on the directions of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, he said and added that the training was being imported to health officials in this connection.

CEOs of District Health Authorities including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Rajanpur attended the workshop.

Director General Health South Punjab Dr Khalil, Provincial consultant UNICEF Dr Saeed Akhtar, Technical Officer WHO Dr Nauman, Addl Director EPI Dr Mohabut Ali and others were also present.

It merits mentioning here that Rubella, also known as German measles or three-day measles, is an infection caused by the rubella Virus.

