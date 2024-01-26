Open Menu

4761 People From District Abbottabad Demands Postal Ballot For General Election 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 05:56 PM

Like other parts of the country District Election Commissioner (DRO) Abbottabad on Friday received 4,761 postal ballots applications from two national assembly and four provincial assembly constituencies of the district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Like other parts of the country District Election Commissioner (DRO) Abbottabad on Friday received 4,761 postal ballots applications from two national assembly and four provincial assembly Constituencies of the district.

According to the details, from the two national assembly constituencies of district Abbottabad total of 2,145 postal ballot applications were received by the DRO where from NA-16 Abbottabad-I 1150 applications and NA-17 Abbottabad-II 995 applications were received.

Similarly, from the four constituencies of the provincial assembly in district Abbottabad, the DRO received 2,617 postal ballots whereas from PK-42 Abbottabad-I the DRO received 400 applications, PK-43 Abbottabad-II 930, PK-44 Abbottabad-III 306 and PK-45 Abbottabad-IV 981 postal ballots applications were received.

