48 deaths, 226 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 48 deaths while 226 new cases of the pandemic were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours on Wednesday and total number of cases reached 343,031.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,after the new deaths reports, the death toll turned 10,397 while 319,965 cases were recovered so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 103 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,0 in Kasur,2 in Sheikhupura,3 in Nankana Sahib,29 in Rawalpindi,1 in Attock,0 in Jhelum,1 in Chakwal,4 in Gujranwala,1 in Hafizabad,0 in Mandi Bahauddin,5 in Sialkot,0 in Narowal,0 in Gujrat,13 in Faisalabad,1 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Chiniot,5 in Jhang,4 in Sargodha,4 in Mianwali,0 in Khoshab,9 in Bhakkar,17 in Multan,1 in Vehari,2 in Khanewal,0 in Lodhran,1 in Muzaffargarh,1 in Dera Ghazi Khan,0 in Layyah,0 in Rajanpur,5 in Rahimyar Khan,2 in Bahawalpur,4 Bahawalnagar,5 in Okara,0 in Pakpattan and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 5,334,140 tests for COVID-19 so far.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.