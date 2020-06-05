48 staff members of Police Training Center test positive for COVID-19

During a mandatory coronavirus (COVID-19) test of 200 policemen, deputed at Saeedabad Police Training Center- Karachi, 48 were found positive, said a concerned officer here Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :During a mandatory coronavirus (COVID-19) test of 200 policemen, deputed at Saeedabad Police Training Center- Karachi, 48 were found positive, said a concerned officer here Friday.

Those having contracted the viral infection were said to include 25 security guards, a clerk and 22 from remaining sections.

Under the given situation authorities have decided to ensure necessary assessment of the trainees presently registered with the facility.

According to Karachi Police, prior to the recent diagnosis, no less than 250 police officers and staffers were found to be inflicted with the ailment with 40 having fully recovered and back to work.

These recovered cops, responding to appeal made by Director, National Institute of Blood Diseases, Prof Tahir Sultan Shamsi, donated, on Thursday , their plasma required to treat the COVID-19 patients.