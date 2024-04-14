490 people suffer from food poisoning

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) As many as 490 people suffered from food poisoning in Faisalabad during last 4 days including Eid holidays.

A spokesman of health department said here on Sunday that 115 people suffered from food poisoning were brought to Allied Hospital-I and 75 were carried to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) while remaining victims visited other hospitals including Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad, General Hospital Samanabad.

Most of the victims were facing problems in their stomach and entrails as they failed to take appropriate food after fasting month, he added.