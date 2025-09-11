5 milk shops sealed, 9 fined for adulteration of milk in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Balochistan food Authority (BFA) on Thursday sealed five Milk shops and fined nine owners of shops for adulteration of milk in campaign against adulterated milks in respective areas of Quetta.

According to DG, BFA Waqar Khurshid Alam, BFA’ team conducted raid at respective areas of Quetta including Sariab, Eastern Bypass, Pashtunabad, Faqir Muhammad Road, Jan Muhammad Road and Qwari Road.

He said that over 200 liters of adulterated milk, a large quantity of dry powder and 200 kg of unhealthy yogurt were discarded on the spot during drive.

The DG said that about 8180 liters of milk from 44 centers and dairy farms were checked on the first day, Milk samples were taken and tested on the spot through mobile laboratories.

Milk samples and curd samples of the penalized centers were found to contain a large amount of adulteration of dry powder and water, he mentioned.

He said that special milk testing campaign would continue from 10 to 25 September adding that during the campaign, the public could get their milk tested absolutely free.

Waqar Khurshid Alam said that adulteration mafia would not be tolerated under any circumstances saying that public health was top priority, and there would be no compromise on the quality of milk.

He said that this campaign would be successful with the cooperation of the public, every citizen should play their role against adulterated milk mafia.