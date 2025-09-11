Steps Initiated To Shift Marble Factories From Warsak Road To Mohman Economic Zone
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) On the special directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, practical measures have been initiated to shift marble factories from Warsak Road to the Mohmand Marble City Economic Zone, in order to curb environmental and water pollution and promote industrial growth in the region.
Under the plan, 235 marble factories currently operating on Warsak Road will be relocated to the modern industrial zone in Mohmand district.
The Economic Zone, spread over 350 acres, is fully equipped with uninterrupted 24-hour electricity from a 50MW grid station, water supply, and other essential facilities for industrial operations.
In this connection, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, on the directives of the Chief Secretary, paid a detailed visit to the Mohmand Marble City Economic Zone along with Deputy Commissioner Mohmand Yasir Hussain, Deputy Director Industries Shah Zeb, AC Yaka Ghund Owais Khan, AC Shah Alam Ayesha Tahir, and other relevant officials.
During the visit, the Commissioner inspected various operational factories and reviewed the available facilities.
Briefing the delegation, the zone manager informed that plots have already been allocated for all 235 marble factories, and over 100 factory owners have completed payments, while negotiations with the remaining owners are underway.
He added that in view of the ideal location and facilities, the zone has been expanded, and besides marble units, 24 industrial units of ghee, steel, and other products are already operational.
Commissioner Riaz Mehsud directed authorities to impose a ban on issuing new NOCs for marble factories on Warsak Road and emphasized the early relocation of all existing factories to the Economic Zone for sustainable industrial development.
