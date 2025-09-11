Open Menu

Cantt Police Nab 3-member Women’s Gang Involved In Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested a three-member gang of women accused of stealing Rs250,000 from a shopper in the guise of begging.

According to police, the victim had arrived for shopping when the suspects allegedly distracted him and stole the cash Rs 2,50,000 from his pocket.

Acting on a tip-off and using human intelligence, police traced the suspects and recovered the stolen money from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.

SP Potohar Talha Wali commended police team and said the arrested women will be presented in court with solid evidence.

He added that the crackdown against such criminal elements would be continued to protect citizens and their property.

