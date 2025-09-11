Indian water aggression devastate southern Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The flood situation in southern Punjab has turned increasingly critical, with heavy inflows from the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers threatening vast areas.

Authorities warn that districts including Multan, Muzaffargarh, Liaquatpur, and Rahim Yar Khan are under severe risk as India continues to release high volumes of water.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), government protective embankments at Basti Baharan near Multan have collapsed, while a deliberate cut was made on the Uch Sharif road to save the city from inundation. However, this has left surrounding villages such as Mouza Jhanbo, Nooraja Bhatta, Kotla, Bahadurpur, and Sabra badly affected.

At Sher Shah Dyke, the water flow continues, but the decision to break the dam has been delayed as the immediate flooding threat in Jalalpur Pirwala has temporarily eased. The situation at Head Panjnad remains alarming, with a massive flood wave of 607,000 cusecs passing through. Earlier, nearly 70 per cent of Alipur was submerged, leaving widespread devastation.

In Farid Shah near Qabulah, thousands of acres of crops have been destroyed, while roads have been cut off, forcing residents to evacuate by boat. In Lodhran’s Akbar Shah area, more than 2,000 houses are under water, with standing crops of cotton, rice, maize, and sesame completely wiped out.

The Arifwala region is also reeling from high floods in the Sutlej River, where displaced families are sheltering in makeshift camps, awaiting relief.

The Meteorological Department reported a significant rise in water levels at the country’s major reservoirs. Tarbela Dam has reached its maximum capacity of 1,550 feet, while Rawal Dam stands at 1,751.80 feet — almost at its full capacity of 1,752 feet. Mangla Dam is 92 per cent full at 1,234.60 feet, and Simli Dam has reached its maximum storage of 2,315.25 feet. In response, spillways of all major dams have been opened to release excess water and protect infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in Tehsil Liaquatpur Narwala (Rahim Yar Khan), river water has entered areas that had been dry for decades, creating chaos and forcing mass evacuations. Local authorities have declared the protection of lives, livestock, and property their top priority.

At Head Panjnad on the Chenab, the flood has surged past 668,000 cusecs, moving rapidly towards Simka Chachran. Despite earlier signs of relief, the water level is rising again. Additionally, Taunsa Barrage on the Indus River is recording a discharge of around 200,000 cusecs, while Trimmu Barrage is releasing 188,000 cusecs towards Sindh. At Ganda Singh Wala, the Sutlej River is flowing at more than 182,000 cusecs, with Indian water releases continuing for the third consecutive day, further aggravating the crisis.