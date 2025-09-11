Governor, CM Balochistan assure public of addressing their issues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Governor of Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhel and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday assured the public to address their issues during Grand Jirga held in Sibi.

Corps Commander 12 Corps, IG FC Balochistan (North), IG Police Balochistan, Member National Assembly Mian Khan Bugti, provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Balochistan and tribal elders of Sibi division participated in full.

The aim of this jirga was to formulate an effective and joint action plan for solving the challenges facing Balochistan, establishing peace and stability, progressing development projects and public welfare.

During this, tribal leaders presented local problems and suggestions, which were assured to be resolved on a priority basis by the government and security agencies.

Addressing at the Jirga, the Governor said that the development and prosperity of the province was not possible without the mutual cooperation of all stakeholders.

He stressed that the government, security agencies and tribal elders should work together to include the province in the national mainstream of development.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti acknowledged in his address, the importance of tribal traditions and the jirga system and said that the government is taking all possible steps to maintain peace and advance the development process with the cooperation of the people.

Corps Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan said that the security forces were playing their role to curb terrorism for ensuring peace and stability and also providing positive opportunities for the youth.

During the jirga, the Quetta-Dhadar (N-65) Road Expansion and Structural Improvement Project were also inaugurated. The projects will not only improve traffic flow but also play a key role in the economic and social development of the region.

At the end of the jirga, all the participants agreed that mutual cooperation among the government, security agencies and tribal elders was indispensable for the sustainable prosperity of Balochistan.

The tribal elders vowed to play their active role in resolving conflicts as well as promoting social harmony and brotherhood.