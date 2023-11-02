510,44 illegally residing foreigners identified in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) As the deadline for voluntary repatriation for illegal and unregistered foreigners ended on October 31, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started a crackdown against the illegal foreigners and on Thursday identified 51,044 illegal and unregistered foreigners in different districts of the province.

According to official data, over 24,000 men and women and more than 25,000 children are among the illegally residing foreigners.

The highest number of illegal foreigners was identified in Peshawar where 22,752 foreigners including 5,826 men, 5,800 women, and 11,000 children were still residing in different localities.

Similarly, 7185 illegal foreigners were identified in Nowshera, 5,173 in Khyber, 2700 in Mansehra, 2500 in Haripur, 1900 in Mardan, 1500 in Kohat, 1157 in Charsadda, 11 foreigners in DI Khan, 961 in Hangu, 146 in Karak, 363 in Bannu, 207 in Malakand, 171 in Tank, seven in Swat, 145 in Abbottabad, 95 in Kurram, 91 in Lower Chitral, 30 in Lakki Marwat and 27 in Bajaur, revealed the official data.

Meanwhile, the Home and Tribal Affairs department said that so far 129218 Afghans of 7195 families have voluntarily returned to their own country.

It said that 128, 629 unregistered Afghans including 34, 639 men, 25,710 women, and 68, 280 children returned through the Torkham border.

Similarly, 589 Afghans including 133 men, 148 women, and 317 children voluntarily returned while using the Angur Ada border point.

It said that the process of repatriation started on October 6, 2023, and October 31 was the deadline for voluntary repatriation, adding that the return of Afghans was being done after verification of the documents.

The Home Department said that a temporary camp has been set up in Landi Kotal while holding areas have also been set up in different districts for facilitation of the illegal foreigners including Afghans.

