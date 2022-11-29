57 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said that 57 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that 31 dengue cases were reported in Lahore, four each in Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and Kasur, three each in Faisalabad and Multan, one each in Rawalpindi, Okara, Khanewal, Narowal, Hafizabad, Sahiwal, Lodhran and Mandi Bahauddin.

He said that a total of 18,591 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year.

He said that no death was reported during the last 24 hours whereas 45 people died of the virus in the current year so far.

The secretary said that 355 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

"The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 336,994 indoor and 86,058 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.The anti-dengue squad, under the P&SHD, killed dengue larvae at 761 places in the province during daily surveillance", he added.

The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment cleanand dry to protect themselves from dengue.