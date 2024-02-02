572,191 Registered Voters To Elect 11 NA, 23 Provincial Assembly Representatives
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) In the Sargodha division, a total of 572,191 registered voters are set to cast their ballots on February 8 for the election of 11 National Assembly members and 23 provincial assembly representatives.
The electoral landscape is vibrant, with 647 candidates from diverse political parties and independents vying for the 11 National Assembly seats and 23 Punjab Assembly seats.
As per the Election Commission in NA-82 Sargodha I (12 candidates), NA-83 Sargodha II (14 candidates), NA-84 Sargodha III (28 candidates), NA-85 Sargodha IV (21 candidates), and NA-86 Sargodha V (16 candidates) are contesting.
In parallel, the Punjab Assembly seats will see active contests in PP-71 Sargodha I (16 candidates), PP-72 Sargodha II (13 candidates), PP-73 Sargodha III (12 candidates), PP-74 Sargodha IV (21 candidates), PP-75 Sargodha V (40 candidates), PP-76 Sargodha VI (31 candidates), PP-77 Sargodha VII (32 candidates), PP-78 Sargodha VIII (24 candidates), PP-79 Sargodha IX (23 candidates), and PP-80 Sargodha X (22 candidates).
In Khushab district, where 941,186 voters are registered, there are 12 candidates for NA-87 Khushab I and 14 candidates for NA-88 Khushab II in the National Assembly.
Additionally, the Punjab Assembly races are heating up in PP-81 Khushab I (15 candidates), PP-82 Khushab II (28 candidates), PP-83 Khushab III (11 candidates), and PP-84 Khushab IV (15 candidates).
In Mianwali district, boasting a total of 1,068,522 registered voters, the National Assembly contests feature 17 candidates for NA-89 Mianwali I and 16 candidates for NA-90 Mianwali II. The Punjab Assembly battles unfold in PP-85 Mianwali I (15 candidates), PP-86 Mianwali II (22 candidates), PP-87 Mianwali III (22 candidates), and PP-88 Mianwali IV (16 candidates).
In Bhakkar district with a registered voter count of 1,042,684, NA-91 Bhakkar I and NA-92 Bhakkar II are contested by 14 candidates each in the National Assembly.
Simultaneously, the Punjab Assembly seats witness robust competition in PP-89 Bhakkar I (20 candidates), PP-90 Bhakkar II (17 candidates), PP-91 Bhakkar III (14 candidates), PP-92 Bhakkar IV (17 candidates), and PP-93 Bhakkar V (18 candidates).
