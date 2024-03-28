Open Menu

609,536 Food Hampers Given To Poor

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM

609,536 food hampers given to poor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The divisional administration achieved 75.08 per cent target of Nigehban Ramazan Package across the division on Thursday.

A spokesperson said that 609,536 needy families have so far been provided ration bags in the division.

As many as 232,000 ration bags were given in district Faisalabad, 176,194 bags in Jhang, 112,517 in Toba Tek Singh and 88,546 in Chiniot.

