(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The students of BS & M.Phil. Mass Communication department Women University Multan (WUM) presented their research papers in an international conference on "Contemporary Global Trends In Mass Media Research: Prospects & Challenges" here.

The two-day conference was organized by the Institute of Media & Communication Studies at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU).

As many as eleven students and three faculty members including Teacher’s Incharge “Dr. Deeba Shahwar, Ms. Amna Fazail & Ms. Sadia Talib from the Department presented their research to a distinguished panel of speakers.

The students received praise and encouraging remarks for their work, as well as certificates of acknowledgment.