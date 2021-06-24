634,510 COVID-19 doses administered; 27 new infections reported in 24 hours

UrduPoint.com
As many as 634,510 people including 30,322 health workers and 604,188 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) from 23 centers operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 634,510 people including 30,322 health workers and 604,188 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) from 23 centers operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

According to data shared by the district administration here Thursday,27 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 26,783 in the district while one lost his battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data, 5 cases were reported from Rawal Town, 3 from Potohar town,14 from Rawalpindi Cantt, 3 Kahuta, 2 AJK, and one each from Gujar Khan, Attock, and Islamabad.

"Presently 34 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 10 in Holy Family Hospital, 2 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,12 in Institute of Urology, and 10 in Fauji Foundation Hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 25,626 patients were discharged after recovery while 338 were quarantined including 207 at home and 131 in isolation.

