64 processions, 113 Majalis of Ashura provided foolproof security cover by 8000 cops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :64 processions and 113 Majalis of Ashura were provided foolproof security cover by 8000 cops while 800 traffic wardens were also deployed to regulate traffic.

According to a police spokesman, tight security arrangements were finalized to guard 64 'Zuljinah' and mourning processions and 113 Majalis of Ashura.

Six big 'Tazia', 'Alam' and 'Zuljinah' processions were taken out here under stringent security measures.

The 'Ashura' processions of the city including processions of Ashiq Hussain Imambargah of Taili Mohalla and Imam Bargah Hifazit Ali Shah Bohar Bazar, first gathered at the Imambargah Maqbool Hussain and after passing through traditional routes the main procession culminated at the 'Qadeemi' Imambargah.

The mourners performed 'zanjir zani'. A large number of 'sabeels' of water and milk, including 'langar', were arranged for the mourners.

The procession was strictly monitored through drone cameras and special control room set up for Ashura.

Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi region Imran Ahmar visited several city areas and reviewed security arrangements. City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas and other senior police officers were also in the field and monitored the security of the procession.

Members of Peace Committee, renowned religious scholars and members of Anjuman-e-Tajran remained present in the procession of 10th Muharram.

Nearly 200 snipers were deployed at rooftops of the nearby buildings at the route of the main Ashura procession.

The major 'Zuljinah' and 'Maatmi' processions also appeared from Gora Syedan, Shahpur, Jhangi Syedan, Dhoke Syedan, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town, Shakrial, Sihala, Dhama Syedan, Dhoke Juma, Gorakhpur, Girja Village, Adiala Road, Shah Piyara, Shah Chan Chiragh, Shah Nazar Bridge, Dhoke Awan and other areas.

All the departments concerned made concerted efforts to make the security foolproof for peaceful passage of Ashura.

On the directive of Deputy Commissioner, Aamir Aqiq Khan, the administration ensured the presence of doctors and ambulances on all traditional routes to provide first aid to the mourners.

Walk-through gates were installed beside extra-ordinary security arrangements at the sites of 'majalis' and 'imambargahs' to maintain security.

Special checking of the routes was completed before the start of the processions and bomb disposal squad cleared the routes. The route of the main procession of Ashura was sealed completely and streets on the route of the processions were also barricaded.

The main Zuljinah processions of the city were given a 'box formation' security. Police personnel, including Elite Force commandos, special branch personnel, bomb disposal experts, women police personnel and Dolphin Force were deployed for the security of Ashura processions.

Three-layer security cover was provided particularly to the main Muharram processions with special arrangements ensuring rooftop duty and deployment of Quick Response Force (QRF).

Special contingents of commandos and police officials were also deployed at all sensitive and flash points.

The entry of the participants of the processions was allowed through walk-through gates while no vehicle was permitted entry into the processions.