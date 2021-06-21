68th birthday of BB to be marked in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Malik Shah Muhammad Channar, Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bahawalpur division has said that arrangements were underway to mark 68th birthday of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

In a press release issued here on Monday, he said that PPP Bahawalpur division had been continuing arrangements for celebrating 68th birthday of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in all three districts including Bahawalpur, Bahawalpurnagar and Rahimyar Khan.

He said "Credit goes to BB who raised voice at international level for protection of rights of Pakistan,".

He said that PPP activists would gather on the occasion of the birthday to pay rich tributes to their great leader.