7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 07 mud houses were burnt to ashes when a fire suddenly erupted in Tharparkar's Talwayo and Rajoro villages on Tuesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :At least 07 mud houses were burnt to ashes when a fire suddenly erupted in Tharparkar's Talwayo and Rajoro villages on Tuesday.

The affected families have reportedly sustained a loss of millions of rupees in the form of jewellery, food supplies and livestock.