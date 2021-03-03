UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Mud Houses Reduced To Ashes In Tharparkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:27 AM

7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

At least 07 mud houses were burnt to ashes when a fire suddenly erupted in Tharparkar's Talwayo and Rajoro villages on Tuesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :At least 07 mud houses were burnt to ashes when a fire suddenly erupted in Tharparkar's Talwayo and Rajoro villages on Tuesday.

The affected families have reportedly sustained a loss of millions of rupees in the form of jewellery, food supplies and livestock.

Related Topics

Fire Tharparkar Million

Recent Stories

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

1 minute ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

31 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

1 hour ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

3 minutes ago

ASEAN Urges Myanmar Stakeholders to Refrain From V ..

4 minutes ago

Role of a woman in protection of family system ack ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.