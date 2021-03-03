7 Mud Houses Reduced To Ashes In Tharparkar
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :At least 07 mud houses were burnt to ashes when a fire suddenly erupted in Tharparkar's Talwayo and Rajoro villages on Tuesday.
The affected families have reportedly sustained a loss of millions of rupees in the form of jewellery, food supplies and livestock.