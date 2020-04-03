UrduPoint.com
7000 Civil Defence Force To Assist Masses In COVID19 Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 09:41 PM

All the 7000 Civil Defense volunteers engaged by the respective Deputy Commissioners for administrative duties like traffic control, lock down, and quarantine management etc, said Fahad Ikram Qazi, Director Civil Defence, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :All the 7000 Civil Defense volunteers engaged by the respective Deputy Commissioners for administrative duties like traffic control, lock down, and quarantine management etc, said Fahad Ikram Qazi, Director Civil Defence, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said, all the volunteers at districts were busy in nonstop door to door campaign in awareness regarding corona at the Union Council level across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Qaizi said, volunteers themselves collecting donations and helping out the poor as well as mobilizing the communities at the grassroot level to help out their relatives and neighbors who are economically affected due to corona preventive measures.

He said, Directorate of Civil Defense made about 10,000 litres of sanitisers and distributed for free among the civil servants, doctors, Police, military, media and general public across KP.

Civil Defense intends to make 10,000 litres more for free distribution if the situation persists.

He said, the current number of Civil Defense volunteers at KP is about 7000, however, a proactive approach has been adopted to enroll the educated youth since the corona outbreak and we intend to enlist more than 50,000 volunteers to the Civil Defense force by the end of April and depute them in the aforementioned corona related activities.

He further added, poor and deserving widows have been engaged through social welfare department who will make 10,000 reusable masks which will be freely distributed among public. It is the first phase, more to be made in the next phase.

